Senior employee of real estate held for cheating in Lucknow

A woman working with a real estate company was arrested for cheating the public from Vipulkhand area here on Thursday, police said. According to the police, Uttama Aggrawal (30) was working as HOD with real estate developer.

She cheated several people on by promising them plots and new vehicles, jewellery and electronic goods at a cheap rate and in return made them invest in the company. The investors were asked to deposit the money in one go or instalments, the police said.

"The accused was responsible for managing public, clients, accounts of the company. She even used to discharge the duties of the Managing Director in their absence," the police said. As many as five cases for cheating are registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC at Gomatinagar police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)