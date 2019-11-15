International Development News
Development News Edition

Four arrested for robbing man of Rs 2,90,000 in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 00:12 IST
Four arrested for robbing man of Rs 2,90,000 in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four men were arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a man of Rs 2.9 lakh at southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, police said on Thursday. Surender Agarwal, a wholesale dealer and owner of a grocery shop in Nagli Razapur area, was stopped by three men while he was returning home on a scooter on November 8, they said.

One of the three men hit Agarwal with a lathi and ran away with his bag which had cash worth Rs 2,90,000, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Delhi) Chinmoy Biswal said. Agarwal was rushed to a nearby hospital by a few locals.

After getting information about the incident, police recorded Agarwal's statement and launched a probe into the matter, the official said. Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap near the Nizamuddin railway station and arrested the three men and their accomplice, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Amarjeet Singh (25), Kuber Verma (29), Pawan Kumar (29), all three residents of Delhi's Nagli Razapur area, and Mohit Singh (24), a resident of Sarai kale Khan. "During interrogation, they confessed that they had committed robbery. Amarjeet, Kuber and Pawan resided near Surender's shop. They all were unemployed and needed money for their expenditures. They found that Agarwal returns home on late hours with cash in his bag, so the accused conspired to rob him," Biswal added.

Police have recovered cash worth Rs 1,90,800, one mobile phone purchased with the robbed money, lathi used in the commission of crime and a scooter, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

European pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy

The European Cockpit Association ECA pilot group has urged regulators to take action over what it described as a safety hazard caused by Ryanairs approach to flight crews sick leave, according to a letter seen by Reuters.Europes largest bud...

Coalition fighting Islamic State had 'difference of opinion' on repatriation of detainees

Members of a coalition fighting Islamic State had a difference of opinion at a meeting in Washington on Thursday on whether jihadi detainees should be repatriated, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Jim Jeffrey said.There was some di...

UPDATE 4-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Con...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkey qualify for Euro 2020 with draw against Iceland, France also secure spot

Turkey qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a goalless draw in a Group H against Iceland on Thursday, with the result also ensuring France a place in the championships.They join Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine as the te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019