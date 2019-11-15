International Development News
UP Energy minister begins prepaid meter campaign by installing one at own residence

To begin a campaign for installing pre-paid smart meters at the residence of government officials and ministers, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma installed a meter at his official residence here on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma. Photo.ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"We have started a smart prepaid meter facility here. With this, our motive is to provide electricity at an affordable rate. The government has to pay in advance for the electricity so the prepaid meter is necessary. We are implementing the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is about providing affordable electricity to people", Shrikant Sharma told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on October 30 announced a campaign to install prepaid smart meters at the residence of officials, elected representatives and Ministers. (ANI)

