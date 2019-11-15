International Development News
AP government to launch farmer welfare schemes on World Fisheries day

Andhra Pradesh government will be launching a number of measures for the welfare of fisherman as part of its World Fisheries Day celebration events on November 21.

Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government will be launching a number of measures for the welfare of fisherman as part of its World Fisheries Day celebration events on November 21. On this day, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch a series of welfare schemes for fishermen and aqua farmers at Mummidivaram in East Godavari district.

Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana explained the details to ANI. "The YSRCP government has increased compensation to fishermen, for the mandatory ban period of 45 days, from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000", Ramana said.

"Further, the diesel subsidy for mechanised or unmechanised boats is increased from Rs 6 to Rs 9 per litre. In case fishermen die, bereaved families will be given compensation of Rs 10 Lakh within 2 months," he added. Ramana further informed that for aqua farmers, power tariff will be reduced from Rs 3 to Rs 1.50 per unit. Cold storage units will be set up in zones where sea produce yield is high.

He said that aqua labs will be set up in 45 areas and packing facilities with international standards will be provided. The state government has sent proposals for four major jetties at Rs 700 crore and the centre has in principle accepted it. South Korean companies are interested to invest in Andhra Pradesh. From them, almost Rs 2000 crore investments would come, said the Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

