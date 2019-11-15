Delhi: Officials ditch Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on air pollution

A meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Ministry of Urban Development over the deteriorating air quality of the capital, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed as three commissioners of MCD, Vice Chairman of DDA, Secretary or Joint Secretary of Environment did not attend meeting. The Committee has taken a serious note about the absence of the officials today.

The Chairman of the Committee will write a letter to the speaker about the non-seriousness behaviour of defaulters. Notably, the Centre has allocated Rs 262 crores for tackling the menace in Delhi and a separate Rs 1192 crore to other states.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 482 which falls under the 'Severe' category with PM10 being 504 and PM2.5 - 332, according to Center-run SAFAR. (ANI)

