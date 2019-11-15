ACB seizes assets worth Rs 4 cr from residence of Andhra govt employee

The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday carried out raids at the residence of a government employee in connection with a disproportionate assets case and seized assets worth Rs 4 crore from his possession. The raids were conducted at the residence of Suresh Reddy, an Assistant Executive Engineer in Panchayati Raj Department.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M Nagabhushanam told ANI over the phone that his teams raided the houses of Suresh and his relatives at Anantapuram, Puttaparthi and Betamcherla in connection with the case. "Suresh Reddy had long back served as additional PS to JC Diwakar Reddy during his tenure as minister. We have seized Rs 4 crore worth assets from his possession," the DSP said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

