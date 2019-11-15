Odisha: BJP MLAs protest inside assembly, demand fair probe in death of panchayat official

In protest against Odisha government, BJP MLAs on Friday covered their mouth with a black cloth while attending the winter session of the assembly and alleged that the opposition is not allowed to raise important issues in the house. "BJP and especially the opposition are not allowed to speak on important issues like the controversial death of village-level worker Smita Ranjan Biswal. We are on silent protest and will cover our mouth with a black cloth. The number of rape and murder cases has doubled under Biju Janata Dal government," BJP leader Pradipta Kumar Naik told ANI before entering the Assembly.

BJP had alleged that a certain police officer was influencing the probe in the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Biswal. "The BJD government is taking this death case very lightly. The criminals who are involved in the case should be prosecuted under section 302 and Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Dalit community should be given justice. No one speaks for them," Kumar added accusing the government of not doing enough over probing the case.

Biswal was found hanging in a guest house at Baligari under Dharmasala Block of the Jajpur district on October 16. (ANI)

