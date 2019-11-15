International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha: BJP MLAs protest inside assembly, demand fair probe in death of panchayat official

In protest against Odisha government, BJP MLAs on Friday covered their mouth with a black cloth while attending the winter session of the assembly and alleged that the opposition is not allowed to raise important issues in the house.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:46 IST
Odisha: BJP MLAs protest inside assembly, demand fair probe in death of panchayat official
BJP MLAs covered their mouth with a black cloth during the winter session in Assembly. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In protest against Odisha government, BJP MLAs on Friday covered their mouth with a black cloth while attending the winter session of the assembly and alleged that the opposition is not allowed to raise important issues in the house. "BJP and especially the opposition are not allowed to speak on important issues like the controversial death of village-level worker Smita Ranjan Biswal. We are on silent protest and will cover our mouth with a black cloth. The number of rape and murder cases has doubled under Biju Janata Dal government," BJP leader Pradipta Kumar Naik told ANI before entering the Assembly.

BJP had alleged that a certain police officer was influencing the probe in the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Biswal. "The BJD government is taking this death case very lightly. The criminals who are involved in the case should be prosecuted under section 302 and Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Dalit community should be given justice. No one speaks for them," Kumar added accusing the government of not doing enough over probing the case.

Biswal was found hanging in a guest house at Baligari under Dharmasala Block of the Jajpur district on October 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-La Liga plans to take game to Miami halted by court decision

La Ligas hopes of staging Villarreals game with Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 in Miami have ended after a local court declined a request to grant an injunction against the Spanish soccer federation RFEF, who oppose playing the match abroad. The...

Lalu slams Nitish govt for 'undignified' treatment to maths

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday slammed Nitish Kumar government for meting out undignified treatment to the renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh whose family was denied an ambulance after his death at Patna Medical College an...

FOCUS-Deere workers grapple with fallout from Trump's trade war

Devin Spencer has been on edge ever since Deere Co. laid off dozens of his colleagues at its Harvester Works plant in western Illinois due to dwindling demand for farm combines. He considers himself lucky to have escaped the indefinite lay...

FACTBOX-'I was very concerned:' Former U.S. ambassador Yovanovitch in impeachment spotlight

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch takes center stage in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Friday, when she is scheduled to testify about events before and after President Donald Trump removed her from her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019