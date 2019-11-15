International Development News
Development News Edition

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: protests break out in Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:54 IST
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: protests break out in Assam

Protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill erupted across Assam Friday with a youth organisation staging demonstrations, while the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and an influential civic body asserted the legislation will not be accepted by people of the state at any cost. On the eve of upcoming winter session of Parliament where the bill is expected to be introduced, members and supporters of Asom Jatiyabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) that was in the forefront of the protest against CAB early this year took out rallies and held massive sit-in demonstrations.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India even if they do not possess any document. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 but it was not tabled in Rajya Sabha then.

The AJYCP agitators raised slogans against the BJP-led central and Assam governments for allegedly adopting an "anti-Assam policy to settle illegal hindu migrants in the state by amending the Citizenship Act". Holding banners and placards against the bill, one of the demonstrators asserted, "the people of Assam cannot accept cab as it will make the indigenous people and their language extinct with the settlement of people from other countries here".

RTI activist Akhil Gogoi,leader of the social organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad (KMSS) that was part of the anti-cab movement earlier expressed the concern that the population of Assam would increase as 1.9 crore Bangladeshis would come to the state after the legislation came into force. Asserting that Assam and Tripura would be the worst affected, Gogoi while talking to the media Friday urged all the political parties and non-governmental organisations to stand unitedly against the bill and create public awareness to oppose the government's move to implement the cab.

Dr Samujjal Bhattacharyya, Chief Advisor of the influential All Assam Students Union that had led the anti- cab protests early this year said, "We will not tolerate the bill at any cost and continue to protest against it. We will not accept the divisive policies of the government in the name of religion". "We can not let BJP do whatever they want just because they have the numbers in Parliament. With the Act, the definition of immigrants will get changed directly affecting the demography of Assam and the North east region", the AASU averred speaking to reporters Friday.

Urging Meghalaya and Mizoram Chief Ministers to oppose the bill, Bhattachayya accused Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal of "not having the courage to speak in front of his national leaders by standing with the people of the state". Opposition Congress leader Debabrata Saikia also while talking to the media said people must oppose cab as it was against the Assam Accord of 1985 for ensuring constitutional protection of the indigenous people.

Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a meeting said cab would be introduced within the first two days of the upcoming winter session of Parliament and it will not impact the interests of indigenous people. On being informed about Friday's statewide stir against the bill, Sarma said protests are part of democracy and people have the right to do so.

In September this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated at a NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) meeting in Guwahati that the existing different laws of all states of the region will remain untouched even with the introduction of the cab with the cut-off date of December 31, 2014..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi GST unit unearths racket involving issuance of fake invoices

The revenue department on Friday said it has unearthed a racket involving issuances of fake invoices for availing tax benefits worth Rs 22 crore under GST and arrested two persons in this regard. Central GST Delhi North Commissionerate has ...

NGT seeks list of pvt labs monitoring environment pollution after plea alleges they 'fudge' data

The NGT on Friday asked the Environment and Forests Ministry to submit a list of recognised laboratories and analysts that monitor environment pollution and inform it about their functioning after a plea alleged the poor quality of data gen...

Hand over wanted Indians living in Pakistan if serious about better ties with India: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the relationship with Pakistan remains difficult because it openly practices terrorism against India, and if Islamabad is serious to cooperate with New Delhi, it should hand over the Indians wante...

St Mark's closed as Venice faces more floods

Venice, Nov 15 AFP Another exceptional high tide swamped flood-hit Venice on Friday, prompting the mayor to order St Marks square closed after Italy declared a state of emergency for the UNESCO city. Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic square...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019