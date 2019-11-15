International Development News
Development News Edition

Airports, trains full, people getting married; Suresh Angadi dismisses economic slowdown concerns

Dismissing the opposition's criticism over the state of the economy, Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi on Friday said that the economy is doing fine as the airports and trains across the country are full and people are getting married.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:07 IST
Airports, trains full, people getting married; Suresh Angadi dismisses economic slowdown concerns
Union Minister Suresh Angadi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Dismissing the opposition's criticism over the state of the economy, Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi on Friday said that the economy is doing fine as the airports and trains across the country are full and people are getting married. "Airports are full, trains are full, people are getting married. Some people are doing this for nothing else but to malign the image of Narendra Modi," Angadi told reporters during an inspection of the soon to be commissioned Tunda-Khurja eastern dedicated freight corridor.

Noting that the economy slows down every three years and will pick up soon, the Union Minister said that some people are trying to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Every three years there is a fall in demand in the economy. It is a cycle. Then the economy picks up also," he said.

The opposition parties have been criticising the government over the state of the economy and plan to raise the issue in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament. Moody's Investors Service had on Thursday said that India's economic slowdown is lasting longer than previously expected and pegged its forecast for the gross domestic product (GDP) growth of the country at 5.6 per cent in 2019 calendar year.

"We have revised down our growth forecast for India. We now forecast slower real GDP growth of 5.6 per cent in 2019 from 7.4 per cent in 2018," it said in the Global Macro Outlook for 2020-21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Democrat Warren outlines three-year path to 'Medicare for All'

White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Friday outlined how she would implement Medicare for All during her first term in office, including by passing new legislation in her first 100 days that would give all Americans the option of choosin...

UPDATE 2-European shares clock sixth weekly gain on trade cheer

European shares clocked a sixth-straight week of gains on Friday following record highs on Wall Street after bullish comments from a White House official on U.S.-China trade talks.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4, close to four-yea...

Odd-even road rationing rule ends in Delhi, number of violators dips this time

The third edition of the odd-even road rationing rule implemented due to poor air quality in Delhi ended on Friday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying a decision on extending it further will be taken on November 18. The anti-pollutio...

NFL-Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for attacking another player with a helmet, the National Football League NFL said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland selected with the first overall draft pick in 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019