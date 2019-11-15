Light rain in parts of Rajasthan, more likely on Saturday

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan on Friday, a MeT official said. In the last 24 hours, Ramsar of Barmer recorded 70 mm rainfall followed by Barmer city and Gadra (40 mm each), and Kolayat and Phalodi (30 mm each), he said.

From Friday morning to evening, Jaisalmer recorded 10.4 mm rainfall and Bikaner 2.8 mm. The maximum temperature in most places of the state was recorded between 21.3 degrees Celsius and 29.7 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature was recorded between 14.8 degrees Celsius and 18.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast light to moderate rain at one or two places in western Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

