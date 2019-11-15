International Development News
Flag-pole victim's left leg amputated

  • PTI
  • Coimbato
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:57 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:57 IST
The left leg of a 30-year-old woman, grievously injured after a truck hit her scooter while avoiding a falling flagpole erected by the AIADMK five days ago in the city, had to be amputated from knee on Friday. Rajeswari was on her way to work when the accident took place and was in the ICU of a private hospital.

She got hurt in both the legs, but due to severe injury, her left leg had to be amputated from knee, hospital sources said. The incident has kicked up a row with DMK raising the issue of erecting banners especially after an AIADMK banner fell on her and was run over a lorry in Chennai recently..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

