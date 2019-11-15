Delhi: 1 arrested from IGI airport with drones, 10K memory cards

Customs officials on Friday arrested one passenger from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and recovered drones and 10,000 memory cards from his possession. According to the customs department, eight drones with camera, nine expensive smartphones, 10,000 memory cards with a total value of Rs 26.25 lakh were seized from his possession.

"Delhi Customs IGI Airport seized 8 Drones with cameras, 9 iPhones and 10,000 memory cards, collectively valued at Rs 26.25 lakh, from an Indian pax coming from Hongkong on Friday. Pax has admitted to smuggling memory cards in the past too. He has been arrested," Customs Department tweeted from its account, which is unverified. More details awaited. (ANI)

