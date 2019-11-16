Navy MIG trainer crashes in Goa village, both pilots safe

An Indian Navy MIG trainer aircraft crashed at a Goa village on Saturday morning, a senior defense official said. Both the pilots ejected safely, said Indian Navy Flag Officer, Goa, Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil.

The officer said the aircraft was on a regular training sortie when the incident happened. The aircraft is attached to INS Hansa located near Dabolim in Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)