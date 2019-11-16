International Development News
3 dead, 15 injured in fire in factory in Maharashtra's Raigad

  Updated: 16-11-2019 13:45 IST
Three people were killed and 15 injured, three of them critically, in a blaze that broke out on Friday evening during a fire equipment demonstration in a firm in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said. The incident took place in Cryptzo Private Limited in Mangaon, over 140 kilometers from here, when fire equipment the firm makes was being tested in the presence of employees, an official said.

It may have been caused by a cylinder explosion in the demonstration room, the official said, though he added that a detailed probe into the exact cause was underway. The blaze went out of control and all 18 staff present in the demonstration room received burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three employees died.

Three others are critical and have been shifted to a medical facility in Mumbai, he added.

