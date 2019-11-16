Goa to get a maritime cluster soon: CM

The Goa government has decided to set up a maritime cluster with support of the Centre, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday. The move is aimed at tapping the coastal state's potential as a ship-building hub.

Such a cluster will give a big boost to the MSME and ship-building sectors, the chief minister said, adding that the government has already identified the land. "The state government is in talks with Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for its help in setting up a maritime cluster," he told reporters.

A senior official said the cluster is planned in south Goa under the Sagarmala project..

