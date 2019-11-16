International Development News
Development News Edition

Gandhiji booklet row: Odisha govt terms it an inadvertent

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 15:26 IST
Gandhiji booklet row: Odisha govt terms it an inadvertent

Facing widespread criticism over an official booklet describing Mahatama Gandhi's death as an "accident", the Odisha government on Saturday said it was an inadvertent mistake and there was no intention to feed wrong information to the children or twist the sequence of events. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash came out with the government response to the controversy in the state Assembly following a direction from Speaker S N Patro in this regard on Friday.

Dash said the government has already withdrawn the booklet. An official has been disengaged and two others have been asked to give explanation about the error, he added.

A two-page government booklet "Aama Bapuji: Eka Jhalaka" (Our Bapuji: A Glimpse) -- published on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi -- presented a brief account of his teachings, works and links with Odisha, while also stating that he "died due to accidental reasons in a sudden sequence of events on January 30, 1948 at Delhi's Birla House". The matter triggered a row with political leaders and activists demanding an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and immediate measures to correct the "blunder".

The issue had created hue and cry in the assembly on Friday. Members cutting across party lines had expressed concern over the misleading facts on the Father of the Nation. "There is no intention to give wrong information and mislead the children or twist the sequence of events. It was (mistake) unintentional," Dash said.

Necessary correction will be made in the booklet, it will be re-printed and circulated among the students within a month, the minister told the house. Legislators of all the parties had on Friday felt sorry over the episode.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra had demanded an apology from the chief minister. The CLP leader also questioned the state government's motive behind the "misleading" information.

"I doubt the motive behind this misleading information on Gandhiji is because of the changed relationship between the (ruling) BJD and BJP. A section of BJP leaders are worshiping Nathuram Godse, who had killed Gandhiji," he had said in assembly on Friday. "It appears that BJD has totally surrendered before BJP.

Therefore this booklet could be part of the BJD-BJP secret alliance," Mishra said. The treasury bench members also condemned the misleading information on Gandhiji in the government booklet.

Sharing members concern, speaker directed the school and mass education minister to make a statement in the house Saturday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Iraq closes southern border with Iran to travellers - security source, diplomat

Iraq closed its southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran to travelers from both countries on Saturday, an Iraqi security source and an Iranian diplomat said.The security source said Tehran had demanded the closure because of ongoing pu...

Flexible workplace stock to jump 5-times to 130-140 million sq ft by 2025: Report

Flexible workspace supply in India is estimated to jump five times by 2025 to 130-140 million sq ft, accounting for one-third of global coworking inventory, according to a report by property consultant Cushman Wakefield CW. The global real...

Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

German authorities have arrested a German citizen accused of being a member of Islamic State upon her return to Germany, federal prosecutors said on Saturday. The woman, identified only as Nasim A., was arrested on Friday evening. A court w...

LIC Housing eyes to disburse Rs 55,000 crore in FY 19-20

LIC Housing Finance Ltd has set a target of disbursing Rs 55,000 crore worth loans during the current financial year, a top official said on Saturday. LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said the company ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019