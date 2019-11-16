Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi sworn in as new chief justice of

Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura on Saturday. Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kureshi at the old Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, two judges of the high court, state ministers and senior officials were present in the swearing-in ceremony. Justice Kureshi, who was previously a judge of the High Court of Bombay, has become the fifth chief justice of the High Court of Tripura.

He succeeded Justice Sanjoy Karol who has been appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Patna. "I convey my good wishes to people of Tripura", Justice Kureshi told reporters here..

