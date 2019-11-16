On-duty SI found in widow's house, assaulted by villagers

A sub-inspector of police was assaulted by a group of villagers after he was caught in the house of a widow at night in Bihar's Madhepura district, a police officer said on Saturday. The policeman was on duty when he was found at the widow's house located near Phulaut police outpost in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Udakishanganj SDPO C P Yadav said.

The 50-year-old married SI and the woman were not in a compromising position when the villagers stormed the house, police sources said adding that they beat up the policeman but spared the widow. After getting the information about the incident, Yadav said, he himself and Udakishanganj Sub-Divisional Officer Z Hasan reached the spot along with force and freed the SI after promising the villagers that stern action will be taken against him.

"He will be suspended. Senior officials have been informed of the incident," Yadav said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)