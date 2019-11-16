Jharkhand: 20,000 gelatin sticks seized, one arrested

Some 20,000 gelatin sticks were seized from a vehicle in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday and one person was nabbed in this connection, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a checking at Saria railway crossing during which the explosives were found packed in 50 bags and concealed under vegetables in a pick-up van, Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha said.

The driver of the van, Sultan, was arrested but the remaining two persons in the vehicle managed to flee, he said. Sultan is being interrogated and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining two persons, Jha added..

