CJI Ranjan Gogoi offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple

Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on Sunday. Gogoi and his wife Rupanjali Gogoi worshipped at the famous hill shrine at the crack of dawn, a temple official said.

On his arrival at the shrine's main entrance on Sunday, Gogoi and his wife were accorded a traditional welcome by high priests. After offering prayers at the temple, administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, he left for Delhi.

The Chief Justice had also offered prayers at the shrine on Saturday. He had visited the temple of goddess Sri Padmavathi at Tiruchanur near here on Saturday..

