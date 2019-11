Maha: Elephant kills caretaker in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

An irate elephant killed itscaretaker on Saturday evening in Tandoba-Andhari Tiger Reservein Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest departmentofficial said

Pachyderm Gajraj was in an aggressive mood sinceSaturday morning and attacked caretaker Jankiram Masram whilebeing taken for feeding, killing him instantly, the officialsaid

Tadoba National Park, over an area of 116.55 squarekilometres, and Andhari Wildlife Sanctuary, spread on 508square kilometres, together form the Tadoba-Andhari TigerReserve.

