Rajasthan police constable arrested while taking bribe

A Rajasthan police constable was arrested on Sunday on the charge of taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 to file a final report (FR) in a police case, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Daluram Jat (25), along with assistant sub-inspector Prem Kumar, had allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 as bribe, ASP of ACB Narayan Singh Rajpurohit said.

The constable had already taken Rs 5,000 in cash and got Rs 2,000 transferred in his PayTm wallet. He was arrested while receiving the remaining Rs 5000, the officer said. Rajpurohit said the accused threw the bribe money in the drain after seeing the bureau team.

The money was recovered and a case has been registered against the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)