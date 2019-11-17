Soldier killed, two more injured in explosion near LoC in Akhnoor

A soldier was killed and two more were injured in an explosion near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector here on Sunday, officials said.

The explosion took place when an Army team was patrolling the Pallanwalla area, they added.

The officials said the whole area was cordoned off and further details of the incident were awaited.

