Afghan man held with foreign currency worth Rs 16 lakh at IGI airport

An Afghan national was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Sunday for allegedly carrying foreign currency worth Rs 16 lakh, officials said. Sarwar Baryily was intercepted around 6 am at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was going to take a flight to Kabul, they said.

USD 15,000, dirham 26, 500 and Afghan currency 3,880 worth about Rs 16 lakh were recovered from Baryily's bag, the officials said. He was handed over to Customs authorities by Central Industrial Security Force personnel as the "high volume of currency being carried by him was unexplained", a senior official said.

