Three arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

Three persons, including two minors, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged gangrape of a tribal girl in Odishas Sundargarh district, police said. The incident took place on Friday evening at Tensa under Lahunipada area after the accused forcibly took the minor girl inside a nearby forest and allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abakash Routray said.

The arrest was made on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the girl, he said. The girl in her complaint alleged that one of the accused offered her a lift in a two-wheeler but veered towards the forest where the other two joined him and committed the crime, the ASP said..

