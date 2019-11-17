International Development News
AIMPLB should accept SC verdict on Ayodhya, it will strengthen harmony: Shahnawaz Hussain

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 19:01 IST
  • Created: 17-11-2019 19:01 IST
The Muslim personal law board should accept the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya as people across religious communities, including Muslims, feel that this verdict will strengthen harmony and the country, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said on Sunday. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has favoured a review of the apex court's Nov 9 verdict giving the entire 2.77-acre disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla, one of the three litigants in the title dispute. AIMPLB said it is also against accepting the five-acre plot at an alternative site for a mosque.

But Hussain described the verdict as a "unifier" and said it should be welcomed by all communities. "And before the judgment was pronounced by the Supreme Court, all 130 crore Indians irrespective of their religion, whether Hindus or Muslims, were of the view it should be welcomed. I have spoken to many people in the Muslim community, and they are of the opinion that this verdict will strengthen the country and harmony among people," the BJP leader said.

He wondered whether AIMPLB has the mandate to represent all Muslims and asked did the board seek suggestions from community members before pitching for a review of the judgment. The personal law board has said the five-acre alternative land for a mosque awarded by the Supreme Court "will neither balance equity nor repair the damage caused".

"We feel that Sunni Wakf Board shall give respect to this view of the community at large," it said, referring to one of the three litigants in the title dispute case. Earlier Sunday, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also favoured a review of the Supreme Court verdict.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said they took the decision following extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts.

