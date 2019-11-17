International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre to hold high-level meeting with officials from northern states over pollution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 19:04 IST
Centre to hold high-level meeting with officials from northern states over pollution

The Union Environment Ministry will hold a high-level meeting on Monday over the alarming pollution levels in Delhi and nearby areas with top officials of the states in the region. Environment Secretary CK Mishra will chair the meeting, which will be attended by chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Senior officials from the ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Power, and Agriculture will also be present in the meeting, an official spokesperson said on Sunday. Among other agenda items related to tackling air pollution, the meeting is called for monitoring the measures that are currently underway, he said.

In view of the deteriorating air quality during the winter months, the meeting will also discuss the additional measures required to reduce the severity of pollution. Officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs will also be present, who will put forth measures required for more effective traffic management, which is another factor aggravating the problem of air pollution, the spokesperson said.

The meeting will also be attended by municipal commissioners of the civic bodies in Delhi and district collectors of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida will also participate via video conference. On Friday, several top officials, including those from the environment ministry, stayed away from a key meeting of a parliamentary panel to discuss the air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR. Also, only four MPs of the 28-member panel attended it, leading to a major political row.

The national capital is battling alarming levels of air pollution for the past few weeks. The air quality deteriorated further in the last few days, forcing the authorities to shut schools for two days last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest in Georgia demanding snap polls

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Georgia on Sunday, demanding the governments resignation and early parliamentary polls after the increasingly unpopular ruling party backtracked on promised electoral reforms. Protesters gathere...

Greeks to march to mark 1973 student revolt anniversary

Greeks were expected to march through central Athens on Sunday evening to mark the anniversary of a violently quashed student uprising in 1973 that helped topple the military junta then ruling the country. The annual march often becomes a f...

No elephant safari in Dudhwa National Park this season

Tourists visiting the Dudhwa National Park will not be able to enjoy elephant safari this season as most trained jumbos have been deployed in patrolling duties, the park administration said on Sunday. According to park Deputy Director Manoj...

JVM-P announces third list of candidates

A day after JMM MLA Shashi Bhushan Samad joined the JVM-P, he was given a party ticket to contest from Chakradharpur ST seat for Jharkhand Assembly polls. Samads name featured in the third list of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019