Budget carrier GoAir on Sunday said its network planning head Samir Patel has resigned as he wants to go back to his family in the US.

Patel is a US citizen and has completed a year at GoAir.

"His family could not join him in India and hence Samir has decided to go back to his family," a GoAir spokesperson said.

