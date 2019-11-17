GMR Hyderabad international airport introduces Fastag parking Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI)GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Sunday said it has introduced 'Fastag Parking' for its customers in line with the Central governments vision of 'One Nation One Tag FASTag' for quicker entry and exit from the airport. Said to be the countrys first, FASTag Car Park was launched in collaboration with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), which would help passengers and visitors at the airport have quicker entry and exit from the airport car park zone, a press release from GMR said here.

Dedicated FASTag Lanes have been created at the entry and exit, which ensure zero waiting time. The facility was initially started with ICICI FASTag and would be rolled out through other major banks gradually.

Non-FASTag vehicles would continue to use the existing parking system, it said. Speaking about the initiative, aiport CEO SGK Kishore said, "We are glad to announce the introduction of Indias first FASTag Parking system at the Hyderabad International Airport. This new parking system provides hassle-free and quick movement in the parking zone. It is also aligned with government of Indias efforts for digitalisation and cashless transactions." The FASTag solution is based on a simple-to-use reloadable electronic radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology tag which enables automatic deduction of applicable parking charges, while one drives through the car park without stopping for any cash transaction.

This system is being introduced for ease of payment and reduces queuing at the entry and exit of the parking lot, the release added..

