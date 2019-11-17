4 burglars held after gunfight in Ghaziabad

Four burglars who were trying to break open an ATM were arrested following a brief gunfight with the police, a senior officer said on Sunday. The incident took place in Murad Nagar town and three of the four burglars sustained bullet injuries, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

According to the officer, the SHO of Murad Nagar Police Station, Om Prakash Singh, received a call from the ATM control room of Mumbai Police informing him that four persons had entered the Axis Bank ATM kiosk on Railway Road and were trying to open it. On reaching the spot, the police team asked the burglars to surrender but were fired upon, the SSP said.

In retaliatory firing by the police, three burglars-- Govinda, Udhav and Ajay-- received gunshot wounds to the legs and were admitted to a nearby hospital while the fourth person, Vikas surrendered. Police seized three country made pistols and cartridges from them, he said.

