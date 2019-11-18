TN Dy CM Panneerselvam meets industrialists in US to attract investments

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is on a 10-day tour in the US, took part in various conferences and told investors about the favourable industrial climate prevailing in the state. During his visit, Panneerselvam took part in various engagements, met industrialists and senior officials from the World Bank. He also discussed the construction of low-cost houses using technology, according to an official release said.

Finance Department Principal Secretary S Krishnan was also present with him during the tour, the release said. The deputy chief minister is slated to arrive Chennai on Monday night, the release said.

Close on the heels of Chief Minister K Palaniswami who undertook a three-nation tour in August-September to attract investments in the state, Panneerselvam left for the US on November 8.

