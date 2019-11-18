'Week of Italian cuisine in the world' in city

To promote Italy's gastronomic culture abroad, a 'Week of Italian cuisine in the world' is being held here from Monday. The seven-day event will exhibit Italian food especially it's quality and excellence as the cuisine is one of the essential components of the country's identity and culture, the Italian Consulate General said in a statement on Sunday.

The major stakeholders are Italian chefs of international repute as well as young students of cooking schools. Premier luxury hotels and hotel management institutes are taking part in the Kolkata part of the 'Week of Italian Cuisine in the World' event being celebrated all over the world with the theme 'Food Education: The Culture of Taste' in the fourth edition, the statement said.

The Italian network of missions abroad, 295 diplomatic and consular offices as well as Italian Cultural Institutes are organizing the event in different countries, it said. "The restaurants in participating hotels will offer a special Italian menu for the entire week, offering to Kolkatans the original flavor and taste of the Italian gastronomic tradition," Italian Consul General Damiano Francovigh said.

As part of the event, a group of Italian students from an Italian Hotel Management school will visit Kolkata during the week, interacting with students of IIHM and share views of the culinary traditions of two countries. Two well-known Italian Chefs - Andrea Misseri and Paolo Risica will prepare special dinners here, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)