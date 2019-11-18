International Development News
Development News Edition

Six minors killed after tractor trolley overturns in Bihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gopalganj
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 12:57 IST
Six minors killed after tractor trolley overturns in Bihar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six minors were killed and six others injured when an overloaded tractor-trolley overturned on the children standing on the roadside in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Monday, a police officer said. The accident occurred near Saraiya Narendra village when the vehicle carrying marble turned upside down on the children who were standing on the roadside while their goats were grazing, Barauli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Suman Mishra said.

The deceased was the age group of 8-15 years, he said. The tractor-trolley overturned after hitting potholes and the driver managed to escape from the spot after the accident, the police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he said. The identities of the deceased were being ascertained, the SHO said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Smith shrugs off Pooran's light ball-tampering ban

Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was banned for a year for ball-tampering, says he does not feel hard done by despite a much lighter sanction handed down to West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for the same offense. Pooran was given...

Former Malaysian PM Najib's third corruption trial opens

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 18 AP Former Malaysian leader Najib Razaks third corruption trial opened Monday, with prosecutors saying Najib had tampered with a government audit of the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal pro...

HK stocks end firmer as stimulus hopes boost risk sentiment

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, following steep losses the previous week, as lacklustre economic data stoked hopes of fresh stimulus measures to revive flagging growth in the Asian financial hub. The Hang Seng index ended up 1.4 a...

NHAI implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas

National Electronic Toll Collection FASTag programme, the flagship initiative of MoRTH and NHAI has been implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019