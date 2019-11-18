International Development News
Truck overturns on children, 6 minors killed

  • PTI
  • Gopalganj
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 16:58 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 16:36 IST
Marbles-laden truck overturned killing six minors standing on the roadside in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Monday, a senior police officer said. While Barauli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Suman Mishra had said six other children were wounded in the mishap, but Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Tiwary dismissed injuries to anyone.

The accident occurred near Saraiya Narendra village when 18-wheeler truck carrying marbles from Rajasthan turned upside down on the children, the SP said. The mishap site is located 25 km from the district headquarters of Gopalganj and over 100 km from capital Patna.

The victims were in the age group of 10-17 years, he said. They were standing on the roadside while their goats were grazing nearby. The vehicle overturned after hitting potholes, the police officer said adding the driver managed to escape from the spot after the accident.

All the deceased were residents of Biha Noniya Tola of Saraiya Narendra village. Their bodies have been sent to Gopalganj sadar hospital for post-mortem examination, the SP said..

