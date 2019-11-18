JNU protest: Entry, exit at 3 Delhi Metro stations near Parliament reopened

The entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament have been reopened after a brief closure on Monday due to the ongoing protest by JNU students, authorities said.

"Entry or exit at Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been opened. Trains are halting at all 3 stations. Entry/exit gates for Lok Kalyan Marg are still closed and trains will not be halting at the station," the DMRC tweeted.

Thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, marched towards Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, but were stopped by police around half a kilometre from the institute's campus in south Delhi.

