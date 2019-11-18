International Development News
Jammu zone police chief reviews security situation in Kishtwar, Doda

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:00 IST
Jammu zone police chief reviews security situation in Kishtwar, Doda

The police chief of Jammu zone on Monday reviewed the security situation in the twin districts of Kishtwar and Doda, an official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh was briefed about the available inputs and their assessment, a police spokesperson said.

They briefed him about the arrangements being made for enhancing the security , law and order arrangements in the districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

