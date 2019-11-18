Centre should take steps to stem deteriorating economy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked the Centre to take steps to control the "deteriorating economic condition" in the country. He alleged that the Union government did not implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) properly, resulting in reduction in revenue collection of the Centre and states were facing its repercussions.

"The economic condition of the country is deteriorating. Both the Centre and states are heading towards a crisis situation. The Centre should take steps to control this in time," Gehlot told reporters in Ajmer. "They are being arrogant that everything is going well. Their thought is that when people are travelling by air, in cars, paying toll tax, where is the economic slowdown. But our thought is that the economy is suffering.

"Economists are saying this too. Even the husband of the Union finance minister is saying that the government has no understanding of the economy," the chief minister said. He reiterated that the government should follow the economic policies of former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Expressing concern over the issue of adulteration in the state, he assured that his government will look into what can be done. "This is very dangerous... such people (involved in adulteration) should get death penalty," he said.

Gehlot also urged the Centre to enact a law for right to health on the lines of the Right to Information Act and Food Security Act brought in by the UPA government.

