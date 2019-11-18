International Development News
Leh freezes at minus 6.7° C; rain likely in J&K, Ladakh

Light to moderate snow and rains are likely to hit the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Thursday evening, the meteorological said. The mercury marked a decline in Jammu and Ladakh regions, while it continued an upward trend in the Kashmir Valley, a weather department official said.

Leh township of Ladakh recorded a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest place in the two Union territories, the spokesperson said. In Kashmir, Srinagar recorded a maximum of 16.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 5.8 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in the city was 1.2 degrees above normal, while the night temperature is 5.2 degrees above normal, the spokesperson said.

The official added that it is for the first time in almost two weeks that the mercury has settled above normal in Srinagar, which witnessed heavy snowfall of the season on November 6-7. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley with a minimum of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir at a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.

The day temperature in Jammu was 24.6 degrees Celsius, a few notches below normal. The night temperature in the city also stayed 0.6 degrees below normal at 11.7 degrees Celsius. Katra recorded a high of 22.4 and a low of 10.8 degrees Celsius respectively, the spokesperson said.

The weather department has predicted a light to moderate rain in the plains and moderate snow over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, and Zojila and Drass along Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ladakh from Thursday to Friday. "Except on November 21-22, the weather is likely to remain dry and the temperatures will be normal in all three regions. There is no forecast of any heavy spell till November end," the spokesperson said.

