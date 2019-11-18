Armed men loot Rs 30L from rural bank in Bihar

Six armed miscreants on Monday looted Rs 30.26 lakh at gun point from a rural bank in Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said. The armed criminals entered the bank in Nawada police station area around 2 pm and thrashed the branch manager and five others, before decamping with the money.

According to Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar, the miscreants hit the branch manager with the butt of a gun when he resisted their bid to loot the bank. "We have cordoned off the district borders and are conducting raids to nab the miscreants," the SP added..

