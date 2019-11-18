International Development News
Development News Edition

Akbar's tomb to lose its blackbucks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agra
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:27 IST
Akbar's tomb to lose its blackbucks

Agra (UP), Nov 18 (PTI): About 80 blackbucks that inhabit the grounds around Mughal emperor Akbar’s tomb in Sikandra near here will now get a new home, an official said. The blackbucks will be shifted to the Etawah Safari Park in another part of the state.

Maneesh Mittal, who is divisional forest officer, social forestry for Agra, said the area around the tomb is not a natural habitat of the antelope. He added that the shifting of the animals is also necessary to avoid “inbreeding depression” – the blackbuck population around the tomb is derived from a single pair introduced there during the British period.

Mittal said the Central Zoo Authority has given a no-objection certificate for the move. The state’s chief wildlife warden will conduct a review and, subject to his final permission, the translocation will begin in coordination with Wildlife SOS.

He said the blackbuck is covered by Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Mittal said a British officer introduced a pair of blackbucks, a male and a female, in the tomb premises. Over the decades, the animals multiplied and this inbreeding has weakened the antelope’s gene pool, he said.

He said some years back the Allahabad High Court, on a plea filed before it, directed the forest department to look into the possibility of shifting the blackbucks. The forest officer said when the department started identifying a suitable habitat for the animal, its first priority was to look within Uttar Pradesh.

It decided on the safari park in Etawah considering the animal’s natural habitat and the distance from Agra, as well as the monitoring facilities available at the park. Mittal said the Boma technique would be considered to shift the blackbucks. The technique involves chasing the animals through funnel-type fencing into an enclosure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump shifts into higher gear this week when a parade of officials will face questioning by lawmakers over Trumps dealings with Ukraine. Following are the eight witne...

JNU students' protest throws traffic out of gear in Delhi

Traffic in some parts of the national capital was affected on Monday as students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, protesting against the increased hostel fee, marched towards Parliament, police said. Serpentine queues of vehicles were se...

House investigating whether Trump lied in U.S. Russia probe -CNN

The U.S. House of Representatives is probing whether President Donald Trump lied in his written testimony submitted to then-U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the now-completed federal investigation into Russian meddling, CNN sa...

India facilitates training of Afghan officials of National Statistics and Information Authority

India has facilitated a training programme for the officials of the Afghanistans National Statistics and Information Authority as part of its capacity-building efforts.The training was organised by Foreigners Regional Registration Office, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019