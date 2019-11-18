International Development News
Development News Edition

Dalit's family ends protest after Pb govt offers Rs 20 lakh, govt job

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:11 IST
Dalit's family ends protest after Pb govt offers Rs 20 lakh, govt job

The family of a Dalit man, who was forced to drink urine and died after being mercilessly thrashed, ended its protest on Monday after the Punjab government offered Rs 20 lakh compensation, a government job to his wife and free education to his three children. The state government also announced a probe into the case by an additional director general of police rank officer, besides ensuring filling of challan against the four accused in court within seven days, an official spokesperson said in a release here.

The ADGP has also been mandated to probe lapses by officers, if any, to fix accountability. All efforts would be made to ensure stringent punishment for the culprits within three months, the spokesperson said. Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta deputed Additional Director General of Police Gurpreet Deo to undertake the inquiry and submit a list of recommendations to prevent unfortunate delays in the future in filing the case.

The DGP said the inquiry officer's responsibility should also be fixed to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the erring officers. Sandeep Sandhu, the political secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, said a compensation of Rs 20 lakh, including Rs 8.25 lakh under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, will be given to the next of kin of the 37-year-old man who was killed earlier this month.

He said out of Rs 20 lakh, Rs six lakh would be given on the day when the post-mortem of the body would be conducted and remaining sum during the 'bhog' (post death ritual) ceremony of the victim. As per a written agreement between the victim's family and the state government, the wife of Jagmel Singh, Manjit Kaur, would be given a group-D job near her residence, giving relaxation in the prescribed educational qualification.

The government would bear the entire expenditure for the 'bhog' of the deceased. It would also provide free education to Jagmel Singh's children up to graduation level, said Sandhu. His children are currently studying in in class nine, class six and one.

Sandhu said that the government would pay an additional Rs 1.25 lakh for the repair of their house and also give free ration to the family for six months. The agreement was reached after the representatives of the state government including three ministers -- Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Vijay Inder Singla -- met Sandeep Sandhu, the political secretary to the Punjab chief minister. The meeting lasted for two hours.

Earlier, the family of Jagmel Singh had refused both -- to take his body and allow postmortem -- till their demand of Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for his wife were met. Along with members of several Dalit organisations, they were protesting at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) campus, where Jagmel Singh's body was lying in the mortuary.

The agreement came as a big relief for the Amarinder Singh-led government as opposition parties were targeting it over his death. After his death on November 16 at the PGIMER here, protests had erupted in the state in which activists of some Dalit outfits, social and farmers' organisations had participated.

Aam Aadmi Party MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann raised the issue of the man's death on the first day of Parliament's Winter Session in Delhi on Monday. Activists of several organisations also staged a protest outside senior Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal's house at Lehra in Sangrur district.

Jagmel Singh, who was badly thrashed and forced to drink urine in Sangrur district, had succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning at the PGIMER here. His legs had to be amputated by doctors because of infection during the treatment. On October 21, the victim, who was a resident of Changaliwala village, had entered into an altercation with Rinku and some other people over some issue. The matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers, the police said.

Jagmel Singh later told the police that Rinku called him to his house on November 7 to talk about the issue. He had alleged that he was thrashed by four people with a stick and an iron rod after being tied to a pillar, and was forced to drink urine when he asked for water. The police had said that the accused had claimed that the victim was abusing them.

Rinku, Amarjit, Yadwinder and Binder were arrested on charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Act at the Lehra police station, the police said. Amarinder Singh, who is currently abroad, termed the incident a grave crime that will not go unpunished.

He had on Sunday directed the chief secretary and the director general of police to ensure a speedy and time-bound investigation and trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese foundation launches world's largest cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer.Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal

The dollar slipped and global equity markets traded little changed on Monday, halting a rally that lifted a key index to just under a new high, after a media report cast fresh doubts on reaching phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal. The saf...

Suspended Heat G Waiters visits Syracuse, Boeheim

Suspended Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters paid a visit to his former college coach as he works his way through a 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Waiters was spotted at Syracuses game against Seattle on Saturday and eve...

Nusrat Jahan's health condition improves, released from hospital

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan were discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble. Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019