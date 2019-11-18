Cab driver held for mowing down puppies

The Odisha police on Monday arrested a cab driver on the charge of intentionally mowing down four puppies in Chandrasekharpur area of the city. Police said an FIR was lodged in this regard by an organisation working for animals against the driver and he was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The four puppies died on the spot after they were run over by the cab at Sailesree Vihar locality on Sunday. The security guard of a nearby building vainly tried to stop the car, said Jiban B Das, secretary of People For Animals and a member of the State Animal Welfare Board. "The arrest of a car driver for killing four puppies should be a lesson for all those involved in cruelty to animals," Das said.

