No government subsidy for sugarcane farmers in India: Shetti

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 23:22 IST
Representative Image

Farmer leader Raju Shetti on Monday said the Indian government has not given any sugarcane subsidy as claimed by Australia at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). He said the government has not given any such subsidy to sugarcane farmers in India as claimed by Australia and other countries in their petition at the WTO.

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader was speaking with reporters at an event organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ). "We are ready for a dialogue with the Union government on this issue," he said.

Shetti asked the Centre to provide relief to farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. "We recently visited the Kashmir Valley to take stock of the condition of farmers. We found that apple trade is in bad condition.

"Therefore, we are appealing to the Union government to provide required aid and relief to farmers in the region," he said. Speaking about the Centre's move to scrap Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs), he said if there is any corruption in these committees, the government should take measures to prevent it and create alternative marketplace for farmers.

