Have sought report on Saturday's Navy aircraft crash: Goa CM

The Goa government has sought a detailed report from its district administration and the Indian Navy on the cause of Saturday's crash of a MIG-29K trainer aircraft here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. Sawant told reporters on Monday he sought a report after preliminary reports claimed the crash was due to bird menace around the airport.

"I have sought a report from the district administration and the naval authorities. Once we get the report, further action will be taken," he said. Both pilots of the twin-seater aircraft had ejected safely when the aircraft crashed on a plateau near Verna in South Goa, 20 kilometers away from here, on Saturday.

The preliminary cause given was bird hit. The Navy and Airport Authority of India have often expressed concern about garbage in the vicinity of the airport, part of the INS Hansa Naval Base here, which in turn was attracting birds.

