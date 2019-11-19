Policeman hit by speeding bike dies in Odisha, one held

A 56-year-old police officer died after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle during vehicle checking at Baripada town in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday night and the accused was arrested, Superintendent of Police Smit P. Parmar said.

Dayanidhi Das (56), a sub inspector of Baripada Town police station, was checking vehicles and hit by the speeding two-wheeler, he said, adding the officer sustained critical injuries. Das was rushed to the PRM medical college and hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the SP said.

"We have arrested the biker and the motorcycle has been seized," Parmar said. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and the investigation is going on, he said.

Police personnel have paid their last respects to the deceased officer at a programme here..

