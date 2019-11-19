Need concrete policy to tackle rising air pollution: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said toxic air pollution is a "dreaded problem" which is not only threatening Delhi but the entire country especially the densely populated Uttar Pradesh. There is a need to frame a concrete policy to tackle pollution and ensure its strict implementation in public interest, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"Pollution is a dreaded problem which is threatening not only the national capital but the entire country especially most cities of densely populated Uttar Pradesh," Mayawati tweeted. Urging those in power to take immediate steps to deal with the menace, she said it was important to understand the root causes of pollution.

"Understanding the root causes of pollution and focussing on solving them is necessary. It would be better if the government pays immediate attention on this issue," she said. In a related tweet, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said "Due to government negligence, pollution has become a widespread problem and people have been forced to take to the streets against it."

"Therefore, after a discussion on pollution in Parliament, there is a need to frame a concrete policy and ensure its strict implementation in public interest," she said.

