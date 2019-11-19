Farmer tries to set afire staff at Telangana revenue office

Close on the heels of a woman Tahsildar being burned alive in her office here, a farmer was prevented from allegedly setting fire after sprinkling petrol on the staff and computers in a Tahsildar's office in Karimnagar district in Telangana on Monday, police said. According to the Assistant Police Commissioner (Karimnagar rural) Vijaya Saradhi, the farmer Beera Kanakaiah of Lambadipalli village with a tin of petrol entered the Tahsildar's office and began sprinkling petrol on those who were present, and also on the computers.

Soon, he tried to set ablaze the senior assistant Chittempalli Ramchander Rao, village revenue officer Narsaiah, village revenue assistant Anitha and office subordinate Divya, the police official said. The staff soon prevented him from doing so, he said.

Police took Kanakaiah into custody and investigation was on. He was said to be upset over his problem not being resolved in the office, the police said.

On November 4, a woman tahsildar in Telangana was allegedly burned alive by a man in her office at nearby Abdullapurmet in broad daylight following some land dispute. Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, in her mid-30s, died on the spot and two other staff, an attendant and a driver, in the office were injured trying to rescue her, police had said, adding the assailant also suffered burns in the daring attack.

