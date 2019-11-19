International Development News
Development News Edition

LG Murmu okays alignment construction of western foreshore road along Dal Lake

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar/Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:52 IST
LG Murmu okays alignment construction of western foreshore road along Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has approved the alignment construction of 3.2-km western foreshore road along the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The LG also directed the authorities concerned to come up with a proper rehabilitation plan for 4,498 families who are likely to get affected by the road construction, the spokesman said.

The alignment plan prepared by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) for the restoration, beautification and for delineating physical boundary on western front of the Dal was approved by Murmu during a meeting convened to review the functioning of LAWDA, he said. Stressing on completion of demarcation work on the road by December 31, the Lt Governor said the project would not only serve as the physical boundary of the lake but would also be an added attraction for the tourists.

He said that various recreational spots including eating points, sitting places and small local markets under PPP mode would also be set up alongside the road which is coming up between Mamta Hotel to Saida Kadal stretch, also helping prevent further encroachments of the lake. He said it should come up in line with the master plan with proper rehabilitation of local dwellers.

Murmu said that affected families should be ideally relocated and rehabilitated at separate Dal Dweller colonies and provided with all basic amenities. The Lt Governor directed the officials concerned to identify three more places for the relocation of houseboats where proper bio-digester system is in place to curb pollution in the Dal Lake, the spokesman said.

Emphasizing on proper planning on solid waste and liquid waste management, the Lt Governor stressed that the officials ensure progress on STP networking system. He asked them to speed up dredging and de-weeding work and ensure strict enforcement against the encroachments.

Issues related to compensation, siltation work, procurement of machinery, clogging of nallas were also discussed during the meeting, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Terror financing: ED takes possession of Kashmir assets linked to Salahuddin, others

The ED has taken possession of seven of the 13 assets attached by it in the past in connection with a terror financing case against Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based terrorist and chief of the globally banned group Hizbul Mujahideen, offi...

Sonia expresses concern over Delhi air pollution

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital and cited the introduction of CNG-powered public transport by the Congress government to tackle the issue. Speaking at t...

Cong to raise electoral bonds issue in parliament

The Congress will raise the electoral bonds issue in the ensuing parliament session and also move a breach of privilege motion against the then minister of state for finance for lying in the House, party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said on Tu...

Allahabad Bank gets govt's in-principle nod for merger with Indian Bank

Allahabad Bank on Tuesday said the government has given in-principle approval to its amalgamation into Indian Bank. Indian Bank is the acquiror while Allahabad Bank is the transferor.The Bank has received a communication from the Government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019