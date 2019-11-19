International Development News
Development News Edition

IRCTC, Karnataka sign agreement to revive Golden Chariot luxury train

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:08 IST
IRCTC, Karnataka sign agreement to revive Golden Chariot luxury train

The IRCTC on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to refurbish the state's Golden Chariot train and restart its operations from March next year. The 18-coach-long luxury train has 44 guest rooms that can accommodate 84 guests. It covers tourist attractions in Karnataka and Goa.

The train's operations were stopped in March last year due to low occupancy rate. The agreement between the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the KSTDC was signed at a ceremony here in the presence of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Minister of Tourism of Karnataka C T Ravi and Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi said, "Ensure that no train makes losses. Don't keep high fares, have competitive rates. Sit together and resolve any differences (that may) arise between IRCTC and KSTDC." He said the Karnataka government and the KSTDC had operated and maintained the Golden Chariot since its inception in 2008 and it was the only luxury train in south India.

Yadav expressed confidence that the IRCTC and the KSTDC will successfully operate and market the Golden Chariot for domestic and international tourists. He assured all cooperation and necessary support for the project.

The IRCTC will announce in a week's time the new schedule and tariff for the Golden Chariot. Initially, two trips per month will be offered, KSTDC Managing Director Kumar Pushkar told PTI on the sidelines of the event. Earlier, the tariff was USD 600 per day, approximately Rs 43,000.

The train's previous itinerary -- which began from Bengaluru and passed through places such as Bandipur, Mysuru, Halebid, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Bijapur before ending at Goa -- will continue, he said, adding that different itineraries will be added based on the response to the service. Pushkar said the agreement with the IRCTC, which is for a period of 10 years, is on a revenue sharing basis. The KSTDC will do the major work on the train, while the interiors, operation and marketing will be done by the IRCTC.

The Golden Chariot train service was stopped in March 2018 because of high haulage charges and low occupancy rate of about 35 per cent, the KSTDC managing director said. "The haulage charges used to be 92 per cent of the total revenue. We were paying more than the net revenue to the railways as haulage charges... Had the occupancy rate reached 50 per cent, we would have broken even," he said.

Things should improve hereafter as the haulage charges have been reduced by 50 per cent, he added. Pushkar said he hoped that the occupancy rate on the Golden Chariot will increase due to the IRCTC's better global marketing network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Voda Idea, Airtel lose over 49 lakh users in Sep; Jio and BSNL gain: TRAI

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel lost over 49 lakh users in September this year, while rival Reliance Jio added 69.83 lakh new users to its network, as per data from sectoral regulator TRAI. Total wireless subscribers GSM, CDMA and LTE incre...

Cong ridicules Patnaik over absence of BJD MLAs in Assembly

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra on Tuesday ridiculed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the absence of ruling BJD members in the Assembly during a discussion on the farmers issue. Mishra pointed out at the absence of a ...

JD(U) extends support to Saryu Roy; Nitish to campaign for him

JDU, BJPs key NDA ally in Bihar,on Tuesday pledged support to former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy, who is contesting as an Independent candidate against Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East in the assembly elections. Senior Jan...

INSIGHT-‘Fire magicians’ and medieval weaponry: a Hong Kong university under siege

For three days last week, anti-government protesters camped out at Hong Kongs sprawling Polytechnic University prepared for what they feared might be a bloody, even deadly, battle with police.In the universitys heart, littered with smashed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019