Coast Guard rescues fishermen stranded in mid-sea

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 20:45 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:45 IST
Six fishermen, who were drifting in mid-sea after the engine in their boat failed when it was 70 miles off Cape Comorin, have been rescued, said Coast Guard on Tuesday. The Coast Guard said its maritime rescue sub-centre in Tuticorin received a message that the fishing boat 'El Sahadai' with six crew on-board had developed a snag.

The Coast Guard deployed 'Aadesh' ship and a Dornier aircraft and the stranded boat was spotted 70 miles off Cape Comorin. As the defect couldn't be rectified, Aadesh towed the boat to Colachel and reached the Thengaipattinam fishing harbour on Tuesday morning, a press release said.

The Coast Guard said the incident once again highlights the disadvantages of fishing boats venturing alone in sea. The Coast Guard advised fishermen from venturing alone into sea and to undertake fishing in groups. It also directed them to carry adequate life-saving appliances and communication equipment, the release added..

